Glossier

Priming Moisturizer

£18.00

At Glossier

“Priming” means that it instantly brings out the best in your skin, so you have a fresh, glowing canvas that’s ready for makeup (but looks so good you might want to wear less). The ideal base for Perfecting Skin Tint, it visibly plumps skin up with moisture to create cushiony bounce and an even texture, which helps minimise the appearance of pores—minus any heavy blurring ingredients. The anti-redness complex soothes and evens skin tone, leaving a clean, dewy, balanced finish. This comforting cream allows you to layer and build up to the perfect amount of moisture depending on climate, season, or how your skin’s feeling on any given day.