Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Too Faced

Primed & Poreless Primer

$30.00
At Too Faced
Virtually erases pores and imperfections Creates a smooth, airbrushed canvas Locks down makeup for fresher, longer, and more flawless wear Helps smooth skin texture and minimize the appearance of fine lines over time
Featured in 1 story
The Best Makeup Primers For Oily Skin
by Thatiana Diaz