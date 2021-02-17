Primeblue Relaxed Wide Leg Pants

$60.00 $53.19

50% Cotton, 43% Polyester, 7% Elastane Imported No Closure closure Machine Wash Women's pants with a wide leg cut for elegant comfort Relaxed fit is loose through the legs for roomy comfort Elastic waist with drawcord for snug fit Wide leg cut for a roomy feel Retro style achieved. Bring a vintage touch to today's streets in these adidas pants. Cut loose with elegant wide legs, they're ready to be matched with platform shoes and halter tops. Plus, they're super comfortable and made from recycled materials.