Good (Skin) Days™
Prime Time Cleansing Toner
$18.00$14.40
At Soko Glam
Do more for your skin by incorporating this hydrating, low pH (4.5) cleansing toner into your daily regimen. The formula is enriched with maple extract — known for its antioxidant and skin softening properties — as well as Damascus rose water, an anti-inflammatory that soothes and nourishes. The inclusion of natural pumpkin and papaya enzymes help gently exfoliate skin and remove impurities. After using, skin feels heathy, hydrated, clean, and balanced.