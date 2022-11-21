Gisou

Prime & Shine Set

The MECCA view: The Gisou Prime & Shine Set is an all-purpose, everyday styling set for smoother, more voluminous and shinier hair. Before styling, prep and prime hair with the Propolis Infused Polishing Primer to prevent frizz, enhance natural texture and increase volume and definition. Style hair as desired. To finish, work a few drops of Honey Infused Hair Oil throughout ends to nourish, lock-in moisture, and enhance shine. Finally, comb through with our all-purpose, wide-toothed comb for a natural-looking finish.