Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Catrice

Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray

$7.99$4.79
At Ulta Beauty
Set It and Forget It! The Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray is a lightweight and quick drying beauty mist that improves makeup wear and provides a flawless, long-lasting finish.
Featured in 1 story
Everything In Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul Sale
by Megan Decker