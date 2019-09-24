Skip navigation!
Catrice
Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray
$7.99
$4.79
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Set It and Forget It! The Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray is a lightweight and quick drying beauty mist that improves makeup wear and provides a flawless, long-lasting finish.
Featured in 1 story
Everything In Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul Sale
by
Megan Decker
