Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Mepra
Primavera 24-piece Flatware Set
$219.00
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys Warehouse
Mepra's polished stainless steel Primavera 24-piece flatware set is finished with lilac handles.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Maevo Studio
Terrazzo Ceramic Cup
$29.30
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
Hay Wood Mug, Richard Woods, Pink
£13.00
from
HUH Store
BUY
DETAILS
Feather & Nest
Poppy Melamine Rice Bowl
£9.50
from
Trouva
BUY
DETAILS
HK Living
Ceramic Dinner Plate
£24.00
from
Liberty London
BUY
More from Mepra
DETAILS
Mepra
Lacquered Rectangular Tray
$215.00
$55.00
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Mepra
Mepra Due Chopsticks, Oro Ice
$40.00
from
The Line
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted