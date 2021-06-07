The Art of Shaving

Primary Daily Hold Moustache Wax

$30.00

At The Art Of Shaving

This professional-grade moustache wax was designed to help keep your moustache healthy and looking great. Made from quality ingredients, including Michigan bee's wax, USP lanolin, castor oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. The batches are made, inspected, and packaged by hand. The attention to detail extends to the labeling which is both water and oil-proof. Features: No artificial scents, chemical fixatives, petroleum products, parabens, or nut-oils used. All labels are oil and water-proof. Benefits: An amalgam of beeswax, lanolin, castor oil, coconut oil, essential oils, shea butter, vitamin E to deeply nourish hair and add shine.