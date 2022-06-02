Glow Recipe

Get your glow on & give back for Pride Month with our new, limited edition Pride Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner. 100% of profits✝ of this limited edition Pride toner will be donated to nonprofit organizations empowering LGBTQIA+ youth globally as part of our Glow for Good Social Impact Program. LEARN MORE about our pledge to donate $1M in monetary & product donations by the end of 2022. The clinically effective & innovative formula works to prep and plump your skin with hydration while visibly clearing & reducing the appearance of pores. Formulated with hydrating watermelon & cactus water extract that delivers a healthy glow, and gentle PHA + BHA’s that decongest pores and exfoliate for a plump and prepped skin to absorb the rest of your routine. After 2 Weeks: 100% showed a significant reduction in the appearance of pore size* After 4 Weeks: 93% agreed this toner helped unclog pores 93% agreed skin looked hydrated 93% agreed this toner helped minimize the size of pores 90% agreed skin texture and tone improved 12% average reduction in the appearance of pore size ✝100% of profits from this Pride Toner up to $30,000 will fund monetary and product donations to nonprofit organizations empowering LGBTQIA+ youth globally. 50% of profits will fund a monetary donation and 50% of profits will fund a production donation to two separate organizations we're passionate about that support LGBTQIA+ youth. **Based on a consumer perception survey of 30 women when used as directed ***Based on clinical facial pore image analysis of 31 women when used as directed