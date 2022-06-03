Kérastase

Pride Limited-edition L’huile Original Hair Oil

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kérastase

Shine for Pride Kerastase is proud to introduce a celebration of PRIDE 2022 through a limited-edition version of our iconic Original Hair Oil. This nourishing hair oil is designed for all hair types and built to celebrate the beauty in every hair style, color, and expression. We believe everyone deserves to shine. Kérastase is proud to support The Trevor Project with a financial contribution of $50,000 in 2022* to aid their mission to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. We encourage everyone to visit www.TheTrevorProject.org to learn more about the amazing things The Trevor Project is doing to empower LGBTQ youth. #SHINEforPRIDE *Kérastase’s financial support of The Trevor Project is not influenced by the purchase of any Kérastase product and The Trevor Project does not endorse any Kérastase product. For more information please visit: www.thetrevorproject.org