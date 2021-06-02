Levi's

Pride Liberation Shortalls

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

A line of tees, denim and accessories with a call you can’t ignore: Respect all pronouns. Because to use someone’s pronouns is to see how they move through the world. In support of this collection, Levi’s® makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world. Our annual donation helps support their work year-round. Cute, quirky shortalls you can wear with pretty much anything Features rainbow patches at the front and back in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, and finished with rainbow shanks and Levi's® Red Tab™ Customize it to showcase your style The Levi's® Pride collection was designed to be worn by anyone See More Style # A00530000 Color: Thanks Sylvia Pride - Light Wash How it Fits Regular fit Composition & Care 100% cotton Non-stretch Denim Zip fly S-pocket design with an additional bib pocket Wash and dry inside out with like colors; Liquid detergent recommended Imported