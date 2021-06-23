MAC Cosmetics

Pride & Joy Liquidlast Liner Vault

An extremely limited-edition set of 11 Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner shades available in bold new rainbow hues. The colours included in the collection symbolize the LGBTQIA+ community flag colours – including Point Black and Coco Bar stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQIA+ communities of colour, along with Light Pink, Light Blue and White to represent the Transgender Pride Flag. Each eye liner combines 24-hour wear with a precision line for the ultimate form of Artistry and self-expression. 100% of the selling price will go to the Hetrick-Martin Institute through the M·A·C VIVA GLAM Fund, which helps to fight for the empowerment of the LGBTQIA+ community. This product is not eligible for discounts or promotions.