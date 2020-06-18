Kush Queen

Pride Glitter Relax 100mg Cbd Bath Bomb: Full-spectrum

Pride Szn Glitter Relax CBD Bath Bomb Herstory: Celebrating the shared history of cannabis progress and LGBTQ+ communities, Kush Queen presents our limited edition 2020 Pride Collection, Glitter CBD Bath Bomb. Our access to cannabis would not exist without the incredible men and women who fought for Proposition 215. LGBTQ+ community activism led to California adopting its first medical cannabis legislation in 1996, opening the doors for AIDS patients and many others to gain access to plant medicine. How it works: Our CBD bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. The 2020 Pride Szn Glitter CBD Bath Bomb blend is more than a scent, it is a full body experience that will leave you relaxed and shimmering in the most magical way! The Science: So why would you use a CBD bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect. Medical Disclaimer