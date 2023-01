Wet For Her

Pride Fusion Pleasure Base™ Strap-on Dildo

$65.95 $59.35

Buy Now Review It

At Wet For Her

New ! The Fusion Pride. Meet our latest creation for our 13th Anniversary. Made 100% SIlicone, hand-poured, soft silicone. Medium Size (3 fingers - 1.37") with a Fusion base inverse.