Ugg

Pride Fluff Yeah Slide

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ugg

Our favorite style of the season, the Fluff Yeah is as good as it sounds. Combining slipper and sandal into a single statement shoe, soft sheepskin pairs with a lightweight platform to keep things airy. In honor of Pride, we updated this slide in two exclusive colorways that together make a rainbow. This product was made in a factory that supports women in our supply chain with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships with brands like ours to empower and educate women in the workplace. Sheepskin Elastic strap with UGG graphic Sheepskin lining Sheepskin insole Rubber outsole 1.5" wedge height