Pride: Fifty Years Of Parades And Protests From The Photo Archives Of The New York Times

$15.84

It began in New York City on June 28, 1969. When police raided the Stonewall Inn—a bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, known as a safe haven for gay men—violent demonstrations and protests broke out in response. The Stonewall Riots, as they would come to be known, were the first spark in the wildfire that would become the LGBTQ rights revolution. Fifty years later, the LGBTQ community and its supporters continue to gather every June to commemorate this historic event. Here, collected for the first time by The New York Times, is a powerful visual history of five decades of parades and protests of the LGBTQ rights movement. These photos, paired with descriptions of major events from each decade as well as selected reporting from The Times, showcase the victories, setbacks, and ongoing struggles for the LGBTQ community.