At Target

Fit & style Unstructured Pride-themed tote bag Cotton shell offers a soft feel Designed in a solid cream hue for easy matching with all sorts of outfits Features a poem by LGBTQIA+ artist partner Blu Moody paying homage to the historical founders of Pride Spacious main compartment and interior accessories pocket provide space for stashing on-the-go essentials Double handles for easy carrying Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 17 Inches (H) x 22.5 Inches (W) x 7 Inches (D) Shell Material: Cotton Bag Structure: Unstructured Interior Features: Accessories Pocket Exterior Features: No Compartments or Pockets Main Compartment Closure: Open, No Closure Handle Type: Double Handle Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 84690020 UPC: 195995653635 Item Number (DPCI): 318-15-1537 Origin: Imported Description This Pride Blu Poem Tote Bag offers a practical and stylish way to show your solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Made with a cotton shell for a soft feel, this unstructured tote bag features a poem by LGBTQIA+ artist partner Blu Moody that pays homage to the historical founders of Pride. The solid cream hue allows for easy matching with a wide variety of outfits, and the spacious main compartment and interior accessories pocket provide lots of space for stashing on-the-go essentials. Plus, double handles make it easy to carry to Pride parades, to the farmers market or on weekly shopping trips. GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming, accessible and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission. Meet our LGBTQIA+ artist partner Blu Moody! With this design, they wanted to pay homage to the historical founders of PRIDE, the city of its birthplace, and to the community that documented our fight with their voices. Speak Up & Keep Going! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.