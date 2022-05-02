Target

Pride Adult Short Sleeve Woven Multiflag Button-down Shirt – Blue Denim Boat

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'7" Pride-themed short-sleeve button-down shirt helps celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community 100% cotton fabric for all-day comfy wear Button-down style for versatile wear options References an array of Pride flags in an abstract print Makes a great layering piece over tees or tanks Specifications Sizing: Adult General Sizing Material: 100% Cotton Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Front Button Down Length: Below Waist Neckline: Collared Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 84661517 UPC: 195995653451 Item Number (DPCI): 318-15-0832 Origin: Imported Description Displaying your belief in equality for all will be easy by sporting this Pride Adult Short-Sleeve Woven Multiflag Button-Down Shirt. This casual-fit button-down shirt is made from 100% cotton that feels soft and offers you all-day cool comfort, and it features a classic collared design with a button-down front for easy layering and versatile styling. In a light-blue denim weave, this short-sleeve button-down shirt features an array of Pride flags in an abstract print as a colorful reminder of LGBTQIA+ pride and solidarity, as well as marginalized Black and Brown communities. Wear it unbuttoned and untucked with a Pride-themed tank inside and frayed-hem shorts, or sport it buttoned up with your favorite bottoms to rock your look. GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming, accessible and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission. Our abstract flag print is a modern homage to the LGBTQIA+ Community. An array of Pride flags are referenced in the print. All items were designed for all bodies, regardless of gender identity and presentation. We added design features to help make the fit customizable for you. Our hope is for all guests to find clothing that makes them feel comfortable and affirmed in their identity. We understand that fit is incredibly important and will continue to evolve and improve on fit needs for the LGBTQIA+ Community. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.