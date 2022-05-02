Target

Pride Adult Blu Poem Muscle Tank Top – Red

Specifications Sizing: Adult General Extended Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester Fit: Regular Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Length: Below Waist Neckline: Crew Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 84661543 UPC: 195995723147 Item Number (DPCI): 318-15-0858 Origin: Imported Description Shout out loud your support for the LGBTQIA+ community wearing the Pride Adult Blu Poem Muscle Tank Top. Tailored with a soft cotton blend, this sleeveless tank top offers all-day comfort. In a red color, it features a poem by LGBTQIA+ artist partner Blu Moody to pay homage to the historical founders of PRIDE and the community. You can pair it with anything from jeans to shorts and more to show off your unique style. . GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming, accessible and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission. Meet our LGBTQIA+ artist partner Blu Moody! With this design, they wanted to pay homage to the historical founders of PRIDE, the city of its birthplace, and to the community that documented our fight with their voices. Speak Up & Keep Going! All items were designed for all bodies, regardless of gender identity and presentation. We added design features to help make the fit customizable for you. Our hope is for all guests to find clothing that makes them feel comfortable and affirmed in their identity. We understand that fit is incredibly important and will continue to evolve and improve on fit needs for the LGBTQIA+ Community. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.