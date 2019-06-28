image skincare

Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer Spf 50

$40.00

IMAGE SKINCARE

DETAILS This high-level sunscreen offers effective protection against damaging UV rays. It’s an ideal choice for sports, outdoor activities and high sun exposure, yet gentle enough for post-procedure skin. It contains SPF 50 along with a blend of plant stem cells and potent antioxidants to protect skin against the effects of free radical damage caused by environmental exposure. Physician formulated for: All skin types Highly exposed skin Sport activities Post-treatment skin