Payment plans available May the force be with you. This design is inspired by Star Wars, combining the Rebel Alliance symbol as the centrepiece, Princess Leia’s armband wrapping around each side, set with a beautiful 0.75ct round cut centre stone between Darth Vader. Together we can rule the galaxy… Metal choose from 10k, 14k or 18k in drop down box Sterling Silver (full sterling silver) Sterling Silver with black rhodium Vaders White Gold (full white gold) White Gold with black rhodium Vaders Rose Gold (full rose gold) Rose Gold with black rhodium Vaders Centre size 1.00ct/6.5mm white (or upgrade to a certified Charles & Colvard moissanite or natural diamond) Side stones approx. 0.35ct white Stones created Custom made please allow 10-20 business days for manufacture FREE SHIPPING WORLDWIDE All rings can be customised – Please contact us for details