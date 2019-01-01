Pretty Secrets Ella Lace 2 Pack Padded Plunge Wired Bras
$42.99
At Simply Be
Lightly padded to discretely enhance your natural silhouette, the pack of two Ella plunge bras contains one black sparkle bra, and one red. Specially designed to enhance your cleavage, and boasting a luxurious all-over lace finish, these bras also feature a beautifully delicate centre bow for an extra sprinkling of prettiness. Enjoy maximum support thanks to wired cups and hook-and-eye clasp. Plus, alter to suit your shape perfectly thanks to adjustable straps.