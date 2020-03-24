Pretty Pushers

Pretty Pushers Postpartum Underwear

$32.00

The days following childbirth can be less than comfortable. Anyone who has experienced it will tell you that there is no place for pretty panties in the postpartum room. These ultra-soft cotton jersey undies are stretchy and roomy without any elastic. There is even a pouch for those heavenly ice pack pads! 2 underwear per pack, 100% Cotton, Can be disposable, Drawstring waist, Elastic-free, Wide liner to hold ice packs in place, Made in USA. Own Your Labor!