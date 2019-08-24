Amazon

Pretty Mess

$27.00 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER Without her alter-ego Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi says she&rsquo-d just be &ldquo-another rich bitch with a plane&rdquo-—-so get ready for the dishy, tell-all memoir from show-stopping performer, model, singer, and beloved star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne.Erika Jayne didn&rsquo-t make it this far by holding back. Now, in her first-ever memoir, the fan favorite star of Bravo&rsquo-s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills bares her heart, mind, and soul. In Pretty Mess, Erika spills on every aspect of her life: from her rise to fame as a daring and fiery pop/dance performer and singer- to her decision to accept a role on reality television- to the ups and downs of family life (including her marriage to famed lawyer Tom Girardi, thirty-three years her senior). There&rsquo-s much more to Erika Jayne than fans see on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pretty Mess is her opportunity to dig deep and tell her many-layered, unique, and inspiring life story. As fun and fearless as its author, this fascinating memoir proves once and for all why Erika Jayne is so beloved: she&rsquo-s strong, confident, genuine, and here to tell all!