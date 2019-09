David's Bridal

Pretty In Lace Plus Size Wedding Dress

£161.44

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

This short lace plus-size wedding dress features an illusion boatneck neckline, 3/4-sleeves, and, best of all, pockets! The A-line silhouette flatters curves. Designed exclusively for plus-size figures. By Kiyonna. Nylon, spandex, polyester. Pullover styling; fully lined. Dry clean.