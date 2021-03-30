Sorrento

Pretty Enamelled And Inlaid Italian Jewellery Box

£60.00

At The Old Jewellery Box Shop

Pretty Enamelled And Inlaid Italian Jewellery Box FREE UK 1ST CLASS RECORDED DELIVERY. We Ship Worldwide. This is a beautiful high-quality modern jewellery box, made in Sorrento, Italy. It is in excellent near new condition. The Exterior The body of the box has a turquoise enamelled finish and the lid has a beautiful inlaid scene. The enamel is vitreous and has a beautiful shimmer. The lid is inlaid with several colourful varieties of wood. These have been beautifully positioned to create a very pretty scenic view of the coastal town of Sorrento. All of the wood has a polished and varnished finish. It is beautifully smooth and has a high gloss sheen. The box has a polished gold metal piano hinge. It stands raised on tapered resin feet. The Interior The interior has a beautiful Mahogany veneer, polished and varnished to a high gloss finish. It has a single small storage compartment with soft brushed red flock linings. The lining to the base is padded. Maker This beautiful box was hand made in Sorrento, Italy, by the firm Mels. It has its original makers label on the bottom. Condition This box is in excellent near new condition. It has very little wear and appears to be unused. Measurements Please use the following measurements to ensure the box is the right size for your requirements. Length: 11.5cm Width: 9.7cm Height: 5.2cm (excluding the feet) Interior Compartment: 7.2 by 5.2cm with a 3.5cm depth. Postage This box will be posted FREE within the UK by Royal Mail 1st Class Recorded Delivery. International postage is £25 by Royal Mail International Tracked and/or Signed For postage. Delivery is fast, within 3-5 working days to Europe and 5-7 working days to the rest of the world. Delivery may be longer depending on the speed of your local postal service and/or if your package has to go through customs. Customs and VAT fees International customers are responsible for paying any applicable customs duties, customs clearance/handling fees and/or VAT. These fees are NOT included in the prices of our boxes or our postage fees. Please visit our Orders & Delivery page for further details.