Halloween Costumes

Prestige ”little Mermaid” Ursula Costume

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Halloween Costumes

You always know you're about to see something life-changing when the screen goes dark, the music grows mysterious, and the animated magic begins to flow. This is the moment when things are about to get real and memories are going to be made that will last a lifetime. Sure, it happened when Captain Hook gave that first sinister grin, when Cruella DeVille's eyes widened at the barking sight of her future coat, and it happened when we first saw a certain sea witch twirl her tentacles. Nothing will ever compare to that fearsome feeling (and a bit of admiration) for Ursula. She commanded both the waves and our attention as she claimed all of Atlantica for herself! If there is a Disney villain that even hopes to compare to her sinister skill and macabre magic, we don't think we've ever heard of her! Ursula is an actress, a singer, and confident in her curves... and it's finally time to experience her iconic flair for yourself with this amazing Ursula costume. Luckily, this isn't one of life's tougher choices... Product Details Stretch your tentacles this Halloween in our officially licensed, prestige Ursula costume from The Little Mermaid! Designed after Disney's illustrious animation and Pat Carroll's superb vocal performance, this complete costume begins with a lavender mesh shirt with long sleeves. The black dress features a shiny, sequined bustier and a thigh-length skirt that transforms into layers of sheer black and purple glittery fabric. Stride on land in your Vanessa style and, when you're ready to take to the seas, breathe life into the inflatable skirt around your waist and stretch out your six exquisitely detailed tentacles (with the help of the magic of four AA batteries, of course). Take hold of the magical conch shell around your neck and you'll be ready to sing (or steal) your way to the magic trident. Poor Unfortunate Souls All should know the tales of the Sea Witch. They should probably know to stay away, too, but who can resist chatting up the greatest Disney villain e