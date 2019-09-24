GrowlerWerks

Pressurized Growler Keg

The Pressurized Growler Keg from GrowlerWerks acts like a mini pressurized keg, complete with tap for an easy pour. It’s made by beer lovers to help folks like them enjoy fresh-tasting craft beer at home. An integrated CO2 system in the growler keeps beer carbonated for up to two weeks after you fill it—you can set the pressure you want by turning the dial. A carbon dioxide regulator cap holds CO2 inside and keeps oxygen out. Beer on the go stays cold thanks to double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel, and an external pressure gauge and sight glass help you stay on top of what’s going on inside. Materials: Stainless steel or copper, food-grade brass, plastic Care: Hand wash only, do not use hot liquids Includes: 64 oz or 128 oz vacuum insulated vessel, tap assembly, two food-grade CO2 cartridges, felt protective bag, Surgeon General’s warning sticker (required in some states), manual Instructions: See full user manual. One CO2 cartridge dispenses one full growler keg Durable, double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel Keeps beer cold, fresh, and carbonated for two weeks Pressure gauge easily reads the pressure in PSI inside the growler Dispenser tap easily pours beer without removing cap Sight tube makes it easy see how much liquid is left in growler Internal volume line makes it easy to fill Can be used to force carbonate beer Carrying handle and lockable tap great for transport Interchangeable tap handle 64 oz growler holds 4-5 beers; 128 oz growler holds 8-10 beers Please note: Growler laws vary state by state. Call a brewery in advance, even if it is legal in your state Made in China Dimensions: 64 oz: 5.2" x 8.2" x 10.9"; 128 oz: 11" x 9" x 14.5" Weight: 64 oz Growler: 4.5 lbs; 128 oz Growler: 6.8 lbs