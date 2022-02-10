Versed

Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

At Versed

Retinol is one of the most studied, proven, and derm-recommended ingredients for those concerned with everything from acne to wrinkles. However, traditional retinol is known to be irritating. Not Press Restart. Our creamy, gentle retinol serum is specifically formulated for sensitive skin and first-time retinol users. No need to worry about redness or dryness with this duo of microencapsulated retinol, which sends the active ingredient deep down into skin sans surface irritation, and natural retinol alternatives, arophira and bakuchiol, which is CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) certified. We've also added antioxidants and anti-inflammatories for good measure. It's a non-scary and effective nightly treatment that reforms skin texture (softening lines and wrinkles) and refines skin tone (evening out discoloration) while supporting healthy skin functions and keeping pores clear. Use it nightly alone, over water-based serums, or under a rich moisturizer.