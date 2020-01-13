Kendra Scott

Presleigh Open Frame Earrings

$68.00

Details Open and airy, the Presleigh Open Frame Drop Earrings feature our version of a love knot. Whether gifted to a loved one or chosen by you, these open frame earrings are an everyday reminder of the strength of love in its many forms. We know you'll enjoy the subtle romance the Presleigh Open Frame Earrings bring to the everyday. Size 2" L x 1.7" W on earwire Please note: Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact colors and patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.