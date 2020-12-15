Prep & Savour

Prep & Savour Clamp Lid 4 Piece Kitchen Canister Set

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Cabinets getting a bit cluttered? Keep candy or coffee beans on the counter instead, with this set of four canisters. Crafted from clear glass, each piece strikes a classic rounded silhouette for a traditional look on your countertops. An air-tight, spill-proof clamp lid tops each design to help its contents stay fresh. Designed with convenience in mind, these canisters are safe to put in the freezer and in the dishwasher for long-term storage and easy cleanup.