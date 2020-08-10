Movita

Prenatal Vitamin

Movita Prenatal is developed to help fill in any gaps in nutrition, essential not only for mother, but the future baby as well. The ingredients list has such important minerals and vitamins as iron (supports baby’s growth and development and prevents anemia), calcium (helps your baby grow a healthy heart, nerves, and muscles as well as develop a normal heart rhythm and blood-clotting abilities), and vitamin D (important for immune function, healthy cell division and bone health both for mother and the baby). It is made with Organic ingredients, Fermented, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Allergen-free for shellfish and Nuts. Product Facts: Contains 100% or more of FDA daily recommendation of Vitamins A, B-1, B-2, B-6, B-12, C, D, E, K-1, iron, zinc, selenium, manganese, chromium, niacin, folic acid, and biotin Can be taken with or without food Fermentation process increases antioxidant effect Gluten-free Dairy, meat and egg free Non-GMO ICS certified organic Allergen-free for shellfish and nuts Made in the United States Size: 60 capsules