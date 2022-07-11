Spacesaver

Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

6 PREMIUM VACUUM STORAGE BAGS INCLUDED! Contains 6 Jumbo bags (40 x 30 inches). Can be used for a range of items! Store away your clothes, coats, duvet, bed sheets, towels, blankets, and more! 80% more space than other bags on the market! SQUEEZES EVERY BIT OF AIR OUT OF THE BAG! The unique double-zip seal and the triple-seal turbo valve are designed to get every ounce of air out of the bag in the suction process and nothing gets back in! Other storage bags let air back in and defeats the purpose. Not these! INCREASE YOUR STORAGE SPACE without having to clean out your closet! Our spacesaver bags are an ideal solution for adding more storage space to your wardrobes, closets, garages, basements, lofts, and suitcases. FREE TRAVEL PUMP INCLUDED! When you’re travelling and want the most space so you don’t have to take a lot of luggage, these storage bags are perfect! When you have to re-pack for the return trip, just use our free convenient travel pump and your bags will be air-tight and vacuum-packed again! Spacesaver vacuum storage bags are heavy duty, durable, puncture resistant, and reusable! Whether using the vacuum bags for comforters, blankets, bedding or clothing these vacuum sealer bags will protect over and over!