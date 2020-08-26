GoodGram

Premium Posture Fuzzy Exercise Yoga Ball Chair Set

At Walmart

What's Included: (1) Zippered Fuzzy Cover With Attached Ties, (1) Deflated Ball, (1) Pump & (1) BaseCover Is Machine WashableGet Better Support For Your Back And Spine While You Sit At The Office Or At Home With This Ergonomic Desk ChairIncorporates A Balance Ball To Improve Your Posture, Spinal Alignment, And Core StrengthRecommended For People Between 5 Feet And 5 Feet 11 Inches Tall Who Weigh Under 600 PoundsBalance Ball Measures 65 Centimeters In Diameter, Includes A Pump, And Is Made Of Latex-Free, Anti-Burst MaterialsDimensions: (Ball Is 65 In. In Diameter) (Base Is 60 In. In Diameter, 6 In. In Height)Cover Is Machine WashableAssembly Instructions: Simply Enter The Deflated Ball Into The Fuzzy Cover, Inflate The Ball With The Included Air Pump, Once Completed Simply Tie The Inflated Ball To The Base With The Attached Ties And Use.Brand: GoodGramStyle: YogaDesign: FuzzyWeight: 7.6 LbsShipping Dimensions: 21.26" X 21.26" X 7.09"Can Be Used As A Stand Alone Yoga Ball Or As A Chair.Helps With Proper Posture When Sitting And Can Be Used For Different Yoga Exercises