Eloquii

Premium Opaque Tights

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Model is 5'10" Size 14 Size 14/16 Fits 5'0"-6'0", 165-235 lbs Size 18/20 fits 5'1"-6'0" , 195-275 lbs Size 22/24 fits 5'2"-6'0", 255-325 lbs 89% Nylon / 11% Spandex Care: Machine wash in cold water. Line dry. US Item# 1482105