DISPOSABLE SANITARY PADS AND TAMPONS are a thing of the past. Period Swimwear Underwear make it easier to have a better, cleaner, more comfortable period. Up to 8 hours of protection during your period. 4-Layer Technology that gives you the comfort and freedom all day. Uniquely designed Leak-Proof Barrier technology. Our products are 100% Reusable. Period Underwear are the perfect for all day wear & extra safety, offering you protection for 8 hours with no stress! Better for you and the environment! Allows teenagers to feel secure with irregular cycles. Perfect for heavy flow and physical activities. Great for light urinary incontinence & light bladder leakages & post-partum bleeding. SIZING GUIDE When looking for the right fit for you, it would be best not to refer to your normal Australian sizing. We highly suggest that you take a peak on our sizing chart to determine what size would best fit you. For heavy flows, our period swimwear can be worn in addition to other sanitary protection.