Premium Makeup Brushes Set

$19.99 $13.49

【COMPLETE MAKEUP BRUSHES SET】Features 5PCs professional big face brushes +10PCs precise small brushes + A Marble Beautiful Bucket Gift Box. The set brushes meet everything you need for face and eye makeup for all your makeup. 【NEW UPGRADE OF HANDLE】Based on the customer's feedback on the size of the makeup brush handle, we have upgraded the marble handle. The high-quality rose gold metal tube and marble handle can provide the best grip control, which is more in line with the user's Feel the experience. 【SOFT SYNTHETIC HAIR】The Brushes have a luxuriously silky-soft feel. After repeated makeup tests, we provide you with the basic makeup brushes that can produce perfect makeup, so that your liquid, loose powder, liquid foundation, and other cosmetics can perfectly blend into your skin. 【EXQUISITE MARBLE PACKAGING】Unique marble barrels packaging, easy to carry out when traveling, reducing your luggage space. In addition, it can be placed on your makeup table to protect your make up brushes from dust. 【IDEA FOR GIFT】This set brushes are perfect for makeup lovers, it is the best gift for Christmas, Valentine's Day, anniversary, Thanksgiving. It is the most intimate gift for your daughter, friend, and mother. If you have any questions about our make up brushes set, please feel free to contact us. we will do our best to reply to you within 12 hours.