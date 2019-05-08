Costa Farms

Premium Live Indoor Desert Cacti

$33.99

Buy Now Review It

ABOUT DESERT GEMS CACTI: This easy-care plant is not spray painted but new growth will be natural white. YOUR UNIQUE PLANT: Plants are living things- each one is slightly different, so the plant you receive may vary from the photo. It typically measures 6 to 8 inches tall from the pot bottom to the top of the plant. Our growers hand pick the healthiest, best-looking, highest-quality plants. We package our plants for shipment with great care so they’ll arrive at your home ready to be displayed. We're unable to ship this item to: AK,AZ,CA,GU,HI. PASSIONATE ABOUT PLANTS: Our plants come in pots for all decorating needs: shelf size (7-14 in. tall), tabletop (16-24 in.), and floor (24-48 in.). Look for COSTA FARMS when buying plants online. Be aware of third-party sellers- other companies try to imitate our quality. On Amazon, there are no other authorized Costa Farms sellers. Look for “Ships from and sold by Amazon.com” to ensure you’re getting our premium plants. Shipped fresh from our farm to you, Costa Farms is passionate about delivering happy, healthy, beautiful plants. Send us your feedback at questions@costafarms.com.