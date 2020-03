Curve Appeal

Premium Isla Jeans

$78.00 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At CoEdition

The perfect jean with fit-solution attributes. Advanced tummy tucking technology on the front panel, contoured seams & a flattering cut makes for an all-over seamless look. This look has special PUSH UP details designed to help lift your behind & a double stack waistband to help hold you in. Zip fly closure Ankle length True to size 52% Cotton, 37% Rayon, 10% Polyester, 1% Spandex Inseam: 27" Machine wash Imported