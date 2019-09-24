Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
ASUTRA

Premium Aromatherapy Mist

$14.95
At Amazon
CALM YOUR MIND: Lavender and chamomile are gentle herbs that bring peace of mind. Chamomile helps lull you to sleep with its soft fragrance while Lavender helps calm your mind and relax your body. Together these herbs will have you resting easy.
Featured in 1 story
Shop These R29-Approved Amazon Wellness Picks
by Karina Hoshikawa