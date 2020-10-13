Coop Home Goods

Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow

Cover is 60% Polyester, 40% Rayon Derived from Bamboo. Made in USA FINALLY – YOU HAVE FOUND THE ONE! – Meet the world’s best adjustable pillow. Customize it to achieve just the right individual balance between support and comfort. Whether you are a side, back or stomach sleeper – this is the pillow for you! Get ready for the most restful sleep you can experience. FULLY ADJUSTABLE, YOU ARE IN CONTROL – Experiencing pain, snoring or tossing and turning are all signs of sleeping wrong. Our unique adjustable design allows you to access the memory foam fill, which you can add or remove to suit your size, shape or sleep position. SLEEP RIGHT! - Foam fill, which you can add or remove to suit your size, shape, and sleep position. Sleep comfortably and aligned at last. IS YOUR PILLOW GREEN GUARD GOLD CERTIFIED? – Our Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillows undergo strict, third-party lab testing and are CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified to ensure safety and quality. No toxic or harmful chemicals here! IT`S 100% SAFE FOR YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES. Vegan & Cruelty Free – no animals were harmed in the making of this awesome pillow. WE CARE – ONLY THE HIGHEST QUALITY MATERIALS USED! - The case is made with proprietary Lulltra fabric, a blend of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester that provides breathability and softness. Hypoallergenic & dust mite resistant, you can finally wake up refreshed. Unlike other pillows – we freshly manufacture our foam instead of using repurposed materials. A bonus ½ lb bag of fill is included with your order if you need a higher loft. YOUR BEST SLEEP EVER, GUARANTEED - You can now purchase with confidence. If you don’t fall in love within 100 nights (although we’re sure you will), contact us directly to return the pillow for a full refund, no questions asked. Each Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Loft Pillow also comes with a 5-year warranty. MADE IN USA.