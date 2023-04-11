Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Premium 3d Lace Puff Sleeve Corset Top In White
£58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt
BUY
£17.99
H&M
Ted Baker
V Neck Fitted Waistcoat
BUY
£125.00
Ted Baker
SnakesAndStones
In My 1989 Era - Taylor Swift Unisex T-shirt
BUY
£16.88
Etsy
Collective The Label
Exclusive Sequin Crop Top Co-ord In Cobalt
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Cotton Shirred Corset Midi Dress In Floral Print
BUY
£28.50
£38.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Premium 3d Lace Puff Sleeve Corset Top In White
BUY
£58.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Fringed Mini Dress In Black
BUY
£55.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Elasticized Back Satin Slip Midi Dress In Gray And Moch
BUY
$46.00
ASOS
More from Tops
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt
BUY
£17.99
H&M
Ted Baker
V Neck Fitted Waistcoat
BUY
£125.00
Ted Baker
SnakesAndStones
In My 1989 Era - Taylor Swift Unisex T-shirt
BUY
£16.88
Etsy
Collective The Label
Exclusive Sequin Crop Top Co-ord In Cobalt
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted