Sex toys just got smarter. Welcome the new and improved Premium 2 clitoral stimulator from Womanizer. Enjoy mind-blowing Pleasure Air Technology, 14 intensity levels, and an even more advanced autopilot mode that lets your toy take control of your orgasm. Optimized technology and design mean this luxurious stimulator offers more than ever before. With the same orgasmic sucking sensation as the Womanizer W500, this toy's lowest setting is more gentle, while its highest is even more intense. Ranging from a soft purr to a sheet-clenching roar, the Premium 2’s 14 intensity levels will satisfy sensitive clitorises and power queens alike. The Smart Silence function means your toy only turns itself on when it comes into close contact with your body, making slipping into play a seamless experience. Similarly, when contact is broken, the Premium will turn itself off, so if it slips from your hands in the throes of passion, no one will be able to hear. Featuring a new and improved autopilot mode, the Womanizer Premium 2 lets the user give up control at the push of a button. When the Autopilot mode is activated it randomly switches between intensities based on the Autopilot mode the user is in – soft, medium or intense. This highly desirable toy is completely waterproof and USB rechargeable, and arrives in a silky storage bag. Womanizer now offers a 5-year warranty on all products.