Womanizer

Premium

$219.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

.short-description.hide-for-small-only br {display: none;} Taking everything women love about the original Womanizer two steps further, the Womanizer Premium clit stimulator is a lady-pleasing triumph. Designed from the ground up to give you a better, more intense orgasm, the Womanizer Premium has a Smart Silence feature that keeps play sessions discreet, using Pleasure Air Technology to keep you feeling satisfied again and again—and again and again and again. Highlights: 12 intensity levels Patented Pleasure Air Technology Autopilot Mode for a unique experience every time Super silent motor (40dB) for discreet use Battery run time: 240 mins Charge time: 120 mins Rechargeable via magnetic USB pin 100% waterproof Super-soft silicone surface Includes 2 stimulation heads in different sizes Includes high-quality silk storage bag