Dream Cloud

Premier 14″ King Mattress

$1699.00 $1482.28

General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding. 365-Night Home Trial - One of the best parts of choosing a DreamCloud Mattress is the incredible year-long trial period that starts the day your mattress is delivered to your door..Premium Memory Foam, Breathable Coils, and a Cashmere Blend Euro Top - The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress featuring gel memory foam to help you sleep cool, a plush Tight Top for soft support and contour, and an innerspring coil system for a touch of bounce and enhance edge support, DreamCloud uses innovative sleep science to help guide our construction. Six Layers Of Comfort - Luxury cashmere Euro Top. Soft & airy layer of quilted cooling tencel. Second layer of gel memory foam to distribute your weight. Then add in an adaptive response transition layer that provides support to avoid the feeling of sinking into quicksand. Backed with innerspring individually wrapped coils to reinforce support. At the bottom is an essential base layer to ensure everything above it performs at it’s best! CertiPUR-US Standards - DreamCloud’s foams meet CertiPUR-US standards for content, emissions, and durability, and are analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories. All of our foams are free of ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP (“Tris”) flame retardants, mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates regulated by the CPSC, and chlorofluorocarbons. DreamCloud Lifetime Warranty - We guarantee DreamCloud for as long as you own the mattress. Wake up delighted to take on the day with this dreamy mix of memory foam and innerspring coils that give you the best sleep of your life, every night. DreamCloud is designed for people like you who refuse to compromise on sleep, an aspect of life that affects everything else. Start sleeping the life you deserve.