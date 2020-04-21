Mama Mio

Pregnancy Essentials Kit

Alleviate tired skin during pregnancy wherever you roam with the Mama Mio Pregnancy Essentials Kit. Designed specifically to soothe the discomfort of stressed, strained skin, this expert bundle features a selection of skincare saviours certified to alleviate tension, leaving you comfortable and silky-smooth from the neck down. The Set Contains: Pregnancy Boob Tube (30ml) Soothe the discomfort of growing boobs with this expert breast cream. Intensely nourishing and hydrating, the expert formula is designed specifically to promote an increase in skin elasticity and moisture while protecting growing boobs from the appearance of stretch marks. Boob Tube comes packed full of natural plant-based actives, which help to calm sore areas of the skin as it nurtures and conditions. Squalene protects against dryness while Aloe Vera and Cabbage Leaf Extract help to alleviate discomfort. Shea Butter releases anti-inflammatory properties, thoroughly moisturising the skin to leave your breasts feeling soft* and comfortable. 95% of mamas agreed that skin felt relieved and refreshed and would recommend to fellow mamas.* Tummy Rub Butter (30ml) Ensuring you don’t slack on pampering during your pregnancy, this award-winning tummy butter allows you to enjoy silky-smooth, buttery-soft skin that’s resilient and can withstand stretch marks as your bump develops. Clinically-proven to preserve and maintain your skin’s elasticity, the rich formula smooths over the skin, replenishing intense moisture and delivering optimal protection with a host of powerful, natural ingredients. Mama Mio’s unique Omega Rich Skin Stretch Complex - a unique blend of oils derived from Avocado, Inchi and Argan – helps keep your skin elastic during nine months of stretching. Jam-packed with omega (3,6 and 9) fatty acids and antioxidant benefits naturally-derived from plant-based actives, the thick-textured moisturiser melts rapidly into skin without leaving it sticky or greasy. Organic Oils (Argan, Coconut and Avocado) with Shea Butter to protect your tummy, boobs, hips and thighs from stretch marks and itching, and antioxidant Vitamin E to intensely moisturise. 98% of mamas agreed skin felt supple and more elastic and would recommend to their fellow mamas* Tummy Rub Scrub (30ml) Part of the beauty brand’s collection, the gentle scrub is designed to polish the skin on your tummy, buffing away dead skin and sanding down rough patches to restore a silky-smooth, buttery-soft texture beneath. Suitable to use on even the most sensitive skin, the gritty formula utilises Pumice and Volcanic Sand as exfoliating buffers that break down and slough away dead skin build-up without damaging or scratching skin. Jam-packed with omega (3,6 and 9) fatty acids to promote elasticity and strengthen, and Mama Mio’s unique Omega Rich Skin Stretch Complex - a unique blend of oils derived from Avocado, Inchi and Argan - the scrub helps your skin to withstand stretch marks as your boobs and bump grows. Enriched with natural, plant-based actives including Fig extract, Papaya enzymes and Vitamin E, the Tummy Rub Scrub is equipped with powerful antioxidant benefits to protect your skin from harmful factors. 97% of mamas agreed skin felt instantly smoother, looked more radiant and would recommend to fellow mamas.* *Tested on 60 women, in an independent consumer trial. Lucky Legs Cooling Gel (30ml) Cool, soothe and refresh your tired legs with this intensely hydrating leg lotion. Harnessing the power of nature, the formula is charged by a botanical blend to target and reduce puffiness in legs, feet and ankles. Aloe Vera and Shea Butter work to soothe, calm and moisturise, while Menthol Crystals help to cool and refresh irritated skin. Vitamin E enriches the formula with antioxidant power, defending it against environmental aggressors which can cause inflammation. Formulated with a unique Omega Rich Skin Stretch Complex, the cream helps to keep skin elastic and supple, reducing the lasting damage caused by the 9 months stretch.