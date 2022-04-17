Youthforia

Pregame Primer Daily Protective Primer

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

The everyday ritual for hydrated, radiant skin - introducing a protective primer unlike any other in the category. The emollient formula holds your makeup in place and stops moisture from escaping, providing insurance for your lavish skincare. Its soft-radiant finish glides on like silk and sinks in like quicksand for a featherweight, I'm-wearing-nothing-at-all feel, while protecting against pollution and irritation-laden makeup formulas. What's more, proprietary complexes Skin Save and BlueShield calm the appearance of sensitivity at a neurosensory level for a more even complexion and reinforced barrier. Youthforia's Pregame Primer is the primer you've only dreamed about. The Details Radiant sheer base (no color coverage) Sustainably made, vegan & cruelty-free Free of Parabens, Fragrance, Mineral Oil, and Silicones 1 fl oz/ 30 ml Revolve Style No. YTHF-WU9 Manufacturer Style No. MF-PRIMER-PG Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Massage three pumps of Pregame Primer across your face and neck, focusing on lymphatic drainage points for extra blood circulation and natural bounce to your skin! Think of Pregame Primer as the bridge between your skincare and makeup. Applied as very the last step of your skincare or the first spot in your makeup routine. Pregame Primer plays well with oil-based and water-based formulas, you may prefer to mix Pregame Primer with some formulas rather than apply over the top - whatever makes you feel your radiant best.