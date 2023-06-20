Natio

Precision Tubing Mascara

$13.46

Formulation: Liquid Key Ingredients: Vegan Wrap your lashes in a new generation tubing mascara formulation that wears all day without a clump, flake, or smudge in sight. Features a precise slimline brush designed to grip and individually coat each and every lash - no matter how short - for a defined, naturally unforgettable lash effect. Key naturals: Candelilla Wax, Carnauba Wax, Elderberry, Blackcurrant, Peppermint and Cassia Bark. How to: Apply like a regular mascara. Hold the wand horizontally at the base of your lashes, then wiggle it back and forth to create thickness at the base of the lashes, before drawing it up and out to the tips. Apply one coat if you want a subtle look, or additional coats for more amplified volume, length and separation. How to remove: Tubing mascara requires no makeup remover. Simply saturate a cotton pad with warm water and hold it against your lashes for 30 seconds. Then gently wipe mascara off lashes. Product Ingredients: Water, Acrylates/Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Acrylates Copolymer, Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Stearyl Esters, Stearic Acid, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Acacia Senegal Gum, PVP (Polyvinylpyrrolidone), Alcohol, Tromethamine, Steareth-20, Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Isostearic Acid, Simethicone, Iron Oxides (CI 77492), Steareth-2, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Aminomethylpropandiol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Ethyl Hexanediol, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Allium Sativum (Garlic) Bulb Extract, Rubus Coreanus Fruit Extract, Morus Alba Fruit Extract, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Aronia Melanocarpa Fruit Extract, Ribes Nigrum (Black Currant) Fruit Extract, Black Sugar Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Solanum Melongena (Eggplant) Fruit Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Fruit Extract, Inonotus Obliquus (Mushroom) Extract, Corthellus Shiitake (Mushroom) Extract, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Seed Extract, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Cinnamomum Cassia Bark Extract, 1,2-Hexanediol. Product code 896798080