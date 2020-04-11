John Frieda

Precision Foam Permanent Hair Colour

$12.49 $10.52

Penetrates strands for deep colour saturation and complete coverage without patchiness Non-drip foam colour spreads easily into roots and hard-to-reach areas for flawless results Revolutionary foam is white during application, leaving very little post-colouring mess Nourishing after-colour conditioner seals in colour for long-lasting richness Fade-resistant with 100% grey coverage Includes 1 bottle of Colourant, 1 bottle of Colour Developer, 1 tube of Intense After-Colour Conditioner, Foamer for dispensing product, Salon Professional Gloves, and complete usage instructions plus tips Description Treat yourself to a new kind of at-home hair colouring experience from the John Frieda Hair Care expert colourists. John Frieda Precision Foam Permanent Hair Colour gives fade-resistant, salon-quality results without the mess of traditional hair colour kits. A thick, rich foam penetrates each strand, saturating hair with deep, lustrous colour and covering greys flawlessly. The formula spreads easily, ensuring that roots and hard-to-reach areas are fully covered, and the white foam means no mess in your sink or bathtub. Once you’ve rinsed out John Frieda Precision Foam Permanent Hair Colour, nourish hair with the included Intense After-Colour Conditioner to lock in colour and protect it from fading. How to Use John Frieda Precision Foam Permanent Hair Colour: Apply to dry hair that has been combed through. Wearing included Salon Professional Gloves, remove the cap from Developer and empty Colourant into Developer bottle. Replace cap on Developer and slowly tilt – do not shake – bottle upside down five times to mix. Replace cap on Developer with Foamer nozzle and click into place. Holding the bottle upright, squeeze the middle of the bottle to distribute foam. Apply a tennis ball-sized amount of foam into gloved hand and apply to hair, starting at the roots of your natural part. Roughly section and apply another tennis ball-sized amount of foam to the next part, repeating as needed. Ensure that head is completely covere