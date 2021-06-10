Weber

Precision 3-piece Grill Set

$37.99

Flip burgers, turn vegetables or glaze your ribs with extra flavor. The 3-sided beveled edge spatula, hands-free locking tongs and full-size silicone basting brush in the Precision 3-Piece Grill Set are your everyday grilling essentials in one kit. All tools feature a soft-touch handle for a comfortable and secure grip. • Includes Precision Grill Tongs, Spatula and Basting Brush • NEW! Designed for precision control and better handling of food • NEW! 3-sided beveled edge design for easy approach and precision flip • Hands-free locking tongs for ease of use and compact storage • Full-size silicone basting brush • Soft-touch handle designed for non-slip grip • Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning • Metal loop allows hanging storage • 2-year warranty